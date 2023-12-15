Thomasville National Bank Sells 7,381 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Thomasville National Bank cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,381 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 25.7% in the third quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 24,689 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 131,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 19.3% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,224 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $242,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 49.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,194 shares of company stock worth $2,163,280. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.85.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,262,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,091,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $126.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.58. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

