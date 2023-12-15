Thomasville National Bank Trims Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Thomasville National Bank cut its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank owned 0.09% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYY. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYY traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.76. 21,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,948. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.66. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $91.63 and a 52-week high of $116.09.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

