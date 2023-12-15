Titon (LON:TON) Hits New 1-Year High at $91.50

Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 91.50 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.13), with a volume of 1372 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85 ($1.07).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Titon in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Get Titon alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TON

Titon Stock Performance

Titon Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,830.00 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 71.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 76.13.

(Get Free Report)

Titon Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, the United States, and Europe. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Titon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.