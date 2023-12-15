Titon (LON:TON) Hits New 1-Year High at $91.50

Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 91.50 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.13), with a volume of 1372 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85 ($1.07).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Titon in a research report on Monday, December 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TON
Titon Stock Performance
Titon Company Profile
Titon Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, the United States, and Europe. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware materials.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Titon
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 6 best healthcare stocks to buy now
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- 5 best healthcare sector ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Titon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.