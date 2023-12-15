TMX Group (TSE:X) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at CIBC

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.21% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on TMX Group to C$31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, TMX Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$108.88.
TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35. The company had revenue of C$287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$294.27 million. TMX Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 13.60%. Equities analysts expect that TMX Group will post 1.6063715 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
