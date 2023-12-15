Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSBA) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.32

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSBA – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is a boost from Touchstone Bankshares’s previous annual dividend of $0.28.

Touchstone Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of Touchstone Bankshares stock remained flat at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average of $8.00. Touchstone Bankshares has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.49.

Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.01 million for the quarter.

Touchstone Bankshares Company Profile

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Touchstone Bank that provides various community banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business savings and checking accounts. It also provides home mortgage, professional mortgage, home equity, auto, and personal term loans; personal lines of credit; and business loans comprising commercial real estate, operating capital, business term, and construction loans, as well as business lines of credit.

