Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 13,754 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 476% compared to the average daily volume of 2,387 call options.

Shift4 Payments Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of FOUR stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.45. 3,399,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,734. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.02.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.16. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The business had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.21 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOUR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.95.

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

In other news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $65,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at $501,913.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Shift4 Payments news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $65,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,913.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $291,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,269,672.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,960 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 6.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 3.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 4.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 34.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Stories

