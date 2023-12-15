Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 69,834 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 33% compared to the average daily volume of 52,617 put options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 919,038.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,110,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,109,418 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 104.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,712,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,794 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,610,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,122,000 after acquiring an additional 630,000 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 166.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,553,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,198,000 after acquiring an additional 970,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,080,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,368,000 after acquiring an additional 237,394 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $174.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,400,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,708,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $98.27 and a twelve month high of $175.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.09 and a 200-day moving average of $151.85.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

