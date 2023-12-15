Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Price Target Raised to C$4.75 at TD Securities

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$4.25 to C$3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Transat A.T. and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Transat A.T. alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TRZ

Transat A.T. Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:TRZ traded down C$0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching C$3.53. 80,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Transat A.T. has a 12 month low of C$2.75 and a 12 month high of C$5.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.45.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C$1.16. The business had revenue of C$746.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$714.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Transat A.T. will post -4.3400002 EPS for the current year.

About Transat A.T.

(Get Free Report)

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.