UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF) Shares Down 5.8%

UMeWorld Limited (OTCMKTS:UMEWF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49. 4,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 6,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.
UMeWorld Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44.
UMeWorld Company Profile
UMeWorld Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an educational technology company with a focus on the K-12 education market in China. It offers UMFun, a cloud-based assessment and learning analytics platform that analyzes and adapts to a student's performance and personalizes the delivery of proprietary educational items in accordance with the student's learning needs.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than UMeWorld
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
- How to Invest in Esports
- 6 best healthcare stocks to buy now
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 5 best healthcare sector ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for UMeWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMeWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.