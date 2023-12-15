Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,242 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP traded down $1.29 on Friday, hitting $241.57. 1,350,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,809,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.90. The firm has a market cap of $147.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $245.07.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.90%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.96.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

