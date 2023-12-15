United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 2.0% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:UPS traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,001,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.44 and its 200-day moving average is $164.13. The company has a market cap of $139.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. HSBC started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

