United States 12 Month Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USL) Shares Up 1.8%

United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.77 and last traded at $34.77. 14,368 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 19,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.15.

United States 12 Month Oil Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 133,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 78,521 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 95,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 8,202 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 11,814 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,054,000.

United States 12 Month Oil Fund Company Profile

The United States 12 Month Oil Fund, LP (USL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 12 Month Light Sweet Crude Oil index. The fund tracks light, sweet crude oil spot prices using an average of the 12 nearest-month NYMEX WTI crude oil futures contracts. USL was launched on Dec 6, 2007 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

