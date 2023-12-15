Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Increased by Sage Investment Advisers LLC

Sage Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 2.0% of Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $170.04. 756,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,422. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.42. The company has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $146.17 and a 1-year high of $170.74.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.