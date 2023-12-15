Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,959 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $20,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $308.07. 370,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,505. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $286.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.81. The firm has a market cap of $100.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.94 and a twelve month high of $309.27.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

