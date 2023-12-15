Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 264,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 231% from the previous session’s volume of 79,962 shares.The stock last traded at $188.23 and had previously closed at $188.31.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.93.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Materials ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.