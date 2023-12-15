Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Stake Lowered by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 855,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Country Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $40,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagstone Financial Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 262,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,849,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 30.8% during the second quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 114,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 52,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.46. 838,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,547,815. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $50.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0873 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

