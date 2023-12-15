Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Holdings Boosted by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 477,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up about 3.1% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $25,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.35. 1,527,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,559. The company has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $58.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.22.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

