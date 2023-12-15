Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,963 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,500 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,417,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,442,000 after buying an additional 1,546,611 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $235.92. 1,152,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,043,181. The stock has a market cap of $332.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.85 and its 200 day moving average is $219.09. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $187.38 and a 52-week high of $236.58.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

