Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,245,000 after buying an additional 24,789,396 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,116,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,863,000 after buying an additional 865,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after buying an additional 979,087 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,396,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,411,000 after buying an additional 777,538 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.77. 967,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,329,377. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $149.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

