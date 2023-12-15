VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Plans $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0184 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th.

VersaBank has a dividend payout ratio of 4.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

VersaBank Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of VBNK traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,757. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.85. VersaBank has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $10.46. The company has a market cap of $262.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VersaBank ( NASDAQ:VBNK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. VersaBank had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $50.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VersaBank will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on VersaBank from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VersaBank

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in VersaBank in the third quarter worth $252,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in VersaBank by 3.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in VersaBank by 2.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,572,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after buying an additional 31,972 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of VersaBank by 34.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VersaBank in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. 21.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VersaBank

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.

