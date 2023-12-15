VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $50.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.27 million. VersaBank had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 17.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

VersaBank Price Performance

VBNK opened at $9.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.85. VersaBank has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VersaBank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBNK. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in VersaBank by 34.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in VersaBank in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VersaBank by 30.3% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in VersaBank in the third quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in VersaBank by 2.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on VersaBank from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About VersaBank

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.

