WBH Advisory Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,858 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $14,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,543,000 after buying an additional 6,908,686 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,708,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759,628 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,336,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,474,000 after purchasing an additional 767,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,063,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,012,000 after purchasing an additional 839,457 shares in the last quarter.

BND traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,365,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,846,343. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.13. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

