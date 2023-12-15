WBH Advisory Inc. Buys 9,096 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,096 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,464,867,000 after purchasing an additional 990,496,084 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,571.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 3,210,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,600 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 234.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,278,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,866 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,017,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 79,452,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,324 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $24.29. 955,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,996. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $26.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

