WBH Advisory Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,793,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,258,649. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $33.81 and a twelve month high of $39.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.81.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.