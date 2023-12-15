WBH Advisory Inc. Has $1.89 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 42,245 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.14. The company had a trading volume of 188,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,144. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.39. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.87 and a one year high of $75.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

