WBH Advisory Inc. Has $6.68 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,245,000 after acquiring an additional 24,789,396 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,492,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,727 shares during the last quarter. Trustees of Dartmouth College bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $239,338,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,360,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,033 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,240,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,370. The stock has a market cap of $104.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.09. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $149.95.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

