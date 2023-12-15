WBH Advisory Inc. Increases Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

BATS:QUAL traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,660,159 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

