WBH Advisory Inc. Invests $2.03 Million in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEI. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.52. 1,649,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,061,793. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.45 and a twelve month high of $119.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.36.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.