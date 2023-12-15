WBH Advisory Inc. Invests $2.03 Million in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEI. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.52. 1,649,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,061,793. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.45 and a twelve month high of $119.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.36.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- 6 best healthcare stocks to buy now
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 5 best healthcare sector ETFs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.