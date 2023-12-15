WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 1,503 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.67. 1,782,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,498,503. The company has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.67 and its 200 day moving average is $53.56. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $56.63.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

