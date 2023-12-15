Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Cuts Stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lowered its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,551 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $6,007,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 151,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 30,378 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 32.0% during the second quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,281,000.

GSY remained flat at $50.10 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,274. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.75. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.36 and a twelve month high of $50.11.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

