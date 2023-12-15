Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 128,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,973,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 90.4% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $10,721,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $77.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,699. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $77.87. The company has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.01 and a 200-day moving average of $71.40.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

