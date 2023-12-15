Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $10.93 Million Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 60.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,135 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. owned about 0.26% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $10,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 950.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period.

FBND stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $45.94. 386,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.45 and a 12 month high of $46.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

