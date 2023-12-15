Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $16.11 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises about 1.9% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $16,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Waste Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.1% during the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 2,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.9% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE:WM traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,141,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.93. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $179.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,257.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,257.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,436 shares of company stock worth $7,488,314 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.43.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

