Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $4.07 Million Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 103,384.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,811,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,043,303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798,935 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 6,589.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after buying an additional 1,210,021 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,557,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,756,000 after buying an additional 179,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 18.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,137,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,934,000 after acquiring an additional 177,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total transaction of $1,543,815.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,694 shares in the company, valued at $115,010,185.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Equinix news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total transaction of $1,543,815.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,694 shares in the company, valued at $115,010,185.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total transaction of $468,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,431,153.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,494 shares of company stock worth $5,654,822 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock traded down $4.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $800.54. The stock had a trading volume of 320,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,581. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $765.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $766.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.15 billion, a PE ratio of 86.14, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.65. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $640.92 and a 12 month high of $824.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.23%.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $830.33.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

