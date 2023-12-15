Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $410,000 Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lowered its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,352 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in DocuSign by 381.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC raised DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on DocuSign from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DocuSign from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

DocuSign Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.37. 1,728,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,890,096. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 225.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.90.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $700.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $591,997.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,217.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $591,997.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,217.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $12,192,084.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,051,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,254,225.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 594,740 shares of company stock valued at $25,029,987. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign



DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Stories

