Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $435,000 Position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENZL. Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,240,000. Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,220,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

ENZL stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.72. 2,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,349. The company has a market cap of $121.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.17. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 52 week low of $41.03 and a 52 week high of $53.35.

About iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF

The iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (ENZL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI New Zeland IMI 25-50 index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of equity securities in the top 99% of the New Zealand equity market. ENZL was launched on Sep 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

