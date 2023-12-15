Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $6.37 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT traded down $4.58 on Friday, hitting $440.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,569. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $445.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $445.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

