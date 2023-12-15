Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Lowers Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $274.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,256,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,086. The company has a market capitalization of $147.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $271.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $288.46.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMGN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.