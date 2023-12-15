Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Raises Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,758,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,704,000 after acquiring an additional 773,028 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nutrien by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,638,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525,006 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Nutrien by 6.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,152,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000,000 after purchasing an additional 898,671 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Nutrien by 11.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,809,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,583 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,533,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,739,000 after buying an additional 789,300 shares in the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on NTR. Barclays raised shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Nutrien from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC decreased their target price on Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.65.

Nutrien Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE NTR traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.10. The company had a trading volume of 511,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,929. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $85.16. The stock has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.83.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 48.96%.

About Nutrien

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.