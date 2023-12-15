Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 65 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,117 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on BA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock traded up $8.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $264.42. The stock had a trading volume of 7,450,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,666,536. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.48. The stock has a market cap of $159.97 billion, a PE ratio of -56.01 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $265.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($6.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

