Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 95 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,243,861,000 after buying an additional 23,781,884 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,468 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,021,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,562,000 after purchasing an additional 193,438 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,628,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,592,000 after purchasing an additional 98,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.53. 2,701,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,339,461. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.33. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $165.84 and a 1 year high of $192.40.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.