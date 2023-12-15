Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stake Increased by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.08 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE:WFC remained flat at $50.51 during midday trading on Friday. 10,094,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,278,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.42.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

