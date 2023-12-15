Western Asset Bond ETF (NASDAQ:WABF) Plans Dividend of $0.13

Western Asset Bond ETF (NASDAQ:WABF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1311 per share on Thursday, December 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th.

Western Asset Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

WABF traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $25.85. The company had a trading volume of 10,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,906. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.64. Western Asset Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $26.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Western Asset Bond ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Western Asset Bond ETF (NASDAQ:WABF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 159,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,926,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 9.40% of Western Asset Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

