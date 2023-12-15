Xaar (LON:XAR) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $172.24

Xaar plc (LON:XAR – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 172.24 ($2.16) and traded as low as GBX 104.50 ($1.31). Xaar shares last traded at GBX 105 ($1.32), with a volume of 17,162 shares.

Xaar Stock Up 8.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 158.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 171.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.29. The company has a market capitalization of £87.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,230.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.64.

Xaar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xaar plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells printheads and associated products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through four segments: Printhead, Product Print Systems, Digital Imaging, and Ink Supply Systems segments. The company offers print head products; digital imaging solutions, comprising digital inkjet label presses and digital pathology scanners; industrial ink management and supply systems for digital inkjet; electronic products; industrial printing machines; and system components, such as ink system test kit, print manager, hydra ink supply system, midas ink supply system, inkjet development system, head personality card 1000, and 2001+ head personality card.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xaar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xaar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.