Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,125.95 ($14.13) and traded as low as GBX 1,055 ($13.24). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 1,060 ($13.31), with a volume of 15,779 shares traded.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,059.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,125.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £366.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,223.96, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd were issued a GBX 10.88 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.’s previous dividend of $10.26. This represents a yield of 0.98%. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,583.33%.

About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. engages in the operation and management of pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. The company was founded in 1831 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

