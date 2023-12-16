238,425 Shares in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Bought by Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 238,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,189,000. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF accounts for 1.8% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 796,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,006,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $564,000. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PFF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.05. 7,332,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,963,281. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.71 and a 200 day moving average of $30.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1927 per share. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

