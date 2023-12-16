abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Short Interest Update

abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the November 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

abrdn Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.13. 267,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,464. abrdn Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $19.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.20.

abrdn Healthcare Investors Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Healthcare Investors

In other abrdn Healthcare Investors news, President Daniel R. Omstead acquired 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,860.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 168,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,051.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 35,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 13,413 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,226,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,169,000 after acquiring an additional 26,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About abrdn Healthcare Investors

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

