Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $18.30 Million Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV owned about 0.42% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $18,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 72,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after buying an additional 9,513 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $303,000. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 33,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after buying an additional 13,558 shares during the period.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

AVUS stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.76. The company had a trading volume of 277,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,365. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.57 and a 12-month high of $81.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.06.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.