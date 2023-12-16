Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Reaches $0.12

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $122.41 million and approximately $5.96 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000052 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00031094 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000508 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is stellaxyz.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

