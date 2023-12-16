American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Short Interest Update

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,490,000 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the November 15th total of 18,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,236.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,951,803. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $782,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,236.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 3.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.0% during the second quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 74,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.1% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.9% in the third quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 98,619 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEO. Bank of America raised American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.45.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEO traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.03. 12,275,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,599,013. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $21.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.49.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.04%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

